Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HFD has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Halfords Group stock traded up GBX 13.20 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 183.20 ($2.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.78 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 49.42 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.60 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.64.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

