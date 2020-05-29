HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut HANG SENG BK LT/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 56,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,881. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

