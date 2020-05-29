Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HLAG. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.41 ($42.34) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €35.18 ($40.90).

Shares of ETR HLAG traded down €3.30 ($3.84) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €86.50 ($100.58). The company had a trading volume of 59,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €122.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12-month low of €25.25 ($29.36) and a 12-month high of €186.60 ($216.98).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

