HashCoin (HSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $394,444.63

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $394,444.63 and approximately $48,728.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.80 or 0.05168055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003281 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010631 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

