Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $23.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

HA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1,450.1% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 793,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 742,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $21,731,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $4,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 193,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 56,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $670.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

