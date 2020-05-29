HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.82.

HDB stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.93. 229,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,743. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $16,396,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.