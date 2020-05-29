HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Receives $19.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 280,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,036,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 127,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter.

HHR traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,082. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.38 million during the quarter.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

