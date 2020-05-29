Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) is Telemark Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Heico makes up about 5.0% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Heico worth $21,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Heico by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Heico by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in Heico by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,154.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

NYSE HEI traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. 29,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,189. Heico Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.58.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

