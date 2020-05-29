HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading 5.4% Higher

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 241,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 157,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

HFFG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HF Foods Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded HF Foods Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $375.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.96.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 68.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $162.94 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Xiao Mou Zhang acquired 53,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $356,063.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,509,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,611,731.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 677,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 206,077 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in HF Foods Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in HF Foods Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG)

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.