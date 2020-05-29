Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,165. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $30.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

