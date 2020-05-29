Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 65,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.