Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hoth Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,083. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.