HTMLCOIN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,692.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.73 million and $7,692.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and C-Patex. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00784150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028348 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030192 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00208645 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00154329 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001882 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Fatbtc and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

