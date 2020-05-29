Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 104,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,427. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $702.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $245.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.