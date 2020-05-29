Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37,571 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 197,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 54,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

