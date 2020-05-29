Hurify (HUR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Hurify has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Hurify has a market cap of $45,548.90 and $27.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hurify token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hurify alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.80 or 0.05168055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003281 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010631 BTC.

About Hurify

HUR is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify . Hurify’s official website is hurify.co

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Tidex, LATOKEN and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hurify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hurify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.