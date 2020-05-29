HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get HyreCar alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HYRE. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ HYRE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.10.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 175.96% and a negative net margin of 80.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HyreCar by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in HyreCar by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 652,292 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in HyreCar by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HyreCar (HYRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.