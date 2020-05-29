Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBE. Barclays set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($11.34) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.00 ($11.63).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.