Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $187.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Illinois Tool is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, enterprise initiatives and the policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely. Notably, the enterprise initiative contributed 120 basis points to the operating margin in the first quarter of 2020. Its cost-reduction actions will likely help in offsetting some of the pandemic-induced financial burdens. In the past three months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, for 2020, it withdrew its previously issued projections due to the pandemic. For the second quarter, it expects a sales decline of 30-40% year over year, with Automotive OEM declining 60-70%. Operating income is expected to be $200-$400 million and free cash flow to exceed $500 million in the second quarter. Forex woes and high debts might be dragging, though healthy liquidity is a relief.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITW. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.00.

ITW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.96. The company had a trading volume of 74,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.38 and a 200 day moving average of $168.47. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $650,506,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

