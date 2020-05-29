Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

IBCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,828. The company has a market capitalization of $333.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Insiders purchased a total of 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928 over the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 95,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

