Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

IBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSE IBA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. 988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,635. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.34. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $661.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3291 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.