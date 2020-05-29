Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFXA. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.75 ($22.97).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

