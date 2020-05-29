Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.25.

Shares of IIPR traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 30,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.34. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 292.08, a current ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $64,351,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $3,059,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

