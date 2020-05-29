Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBP. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

NYSE IBP traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,028. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,184 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

