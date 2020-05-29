Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on IBP. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.
NYSE IBP traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,028. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,184 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.