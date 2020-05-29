Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.42.

IBP traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. 176,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,028. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

