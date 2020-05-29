Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.42.
IBP traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. 176,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,028. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.
In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
