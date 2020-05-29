Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Intel were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.22. 10,717,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,245,374. The company has a market capitalization of $269.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

