INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY remained flat at $$60.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

