Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Decreased by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 418,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,530,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

