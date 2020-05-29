InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:ICMB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.42. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 78.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.04%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 115,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,930.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mauer sold 5,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $39,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 339,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,405. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

