Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. 459,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,557. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 306,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 724,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 270,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 59,795 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

