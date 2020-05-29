Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Down 9%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was down 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.65, approximately 4,219,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 1,958,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

