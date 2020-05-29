iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,823,000 after acquiring an additional 595,417 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,076,000 after acquiring an additional 120,694 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,688,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,147,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,888,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

IEF traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.93. 1,738,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $115.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.72 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

