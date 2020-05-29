iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 75,741 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,513,044 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.