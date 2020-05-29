iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

