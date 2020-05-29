iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.59. 3,883,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,671,164. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.