iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Decreased by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,510 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,579,000 after buying an additional 392,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,386,000 after buying an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,802,000 after buying an additional 110,374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.47. 31,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,209. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

