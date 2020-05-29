iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 158,244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $729,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.52. 606,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.