IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.62, 6,163,614 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 4,857,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

