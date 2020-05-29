J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $12.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,433.10. The company had a trading volume of 920,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,851. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,312.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,333.71. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

