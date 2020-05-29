Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.42 and last traded at $68.75, approximately 1,062,932 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 924,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.31.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at $190,657.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.