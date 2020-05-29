JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a sector performer rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a report on Friday, April 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 888.33 ($11.69).

Shares of JD stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 658.40 ($8.66). The stock had a trading volume of 5,236,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 535.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 690.58. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.53. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 890 ($11.71).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

