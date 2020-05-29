JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $91.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.