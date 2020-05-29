JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.59. 2,932,583 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.