Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €26.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.49 ($34.29).

DRI stock traded down €0.49 ($0.57) during trading on Thursday, reaching €23.02 ($26.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 1 year high of €32.88 ($38.23). The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is €20.96 and its 200-day moving average is €21.47.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

