Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €57.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €53.33 ($62.02).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down €1.72 ($2.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €50.20 ($58.37). The company had a trading volume of 352,039 shares. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.76 and a 200 day moving average of €52.75.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.