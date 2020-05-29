KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1,582.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in KLA were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in KLA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in KLA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.79. 662,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,343. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.61. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $7,721,687. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

