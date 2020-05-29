KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Down 5.6%

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.67, approximately 900,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,024,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. G.Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a market cap of $37.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 217,461 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $274,000.86. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

