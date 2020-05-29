Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Up 5.5%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.18, approximately 720,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,138,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and have sold 77,576 shares worth $1,183,566. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,589,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 143,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

