Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,775 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 0.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.68. 3,710,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,951. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

