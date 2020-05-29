Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,309 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,300 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,555,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $131,994,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,352,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,671,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.